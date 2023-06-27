Jal Jeevan Mission Poonch organises open Jan-Sabha

Poonch: District Jal Jeevan Mission Poonch Tuesday organised a Jan-Sabha at Dak Bunglow Mendhar which was attended by Panchayat Raj Institution (PRIs), Members of Pani Samities and employees of the Department, beside the general public.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Jan Sabha was presided over by DDC Vice Chairperson Ashfaq Ahmed, while Rajinder K Sharma, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Poonch was the guest of honour.

Imran Zaffar, DDC Member Mankote also graced the occasion with his presence. Adalat Khan, IEC coordinator briefed the audience about the JJM Mission, and highlighted the role and responsibilities of Pani Samitis.

Superintending Engineer hydraulic Circle Poonch, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, while addressing the audience, stressed on the role and thesupport from public in implementing the JJM in the district ensuring early completion of the all the schemes under JJM a flagship programme of the Government to provide HAR GHAR NAL SE JAL.

Ashfaq Ahmed, the DDC Vice Chairperson, in his address, appreciated the Prime Minister of India Narendar Modi for flagship schemes aimed at guaranteed tap connection.

He also hailed Jal Shakti Department and Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Poonch in particular for reaching out to the Public and putting his best Efforts in implementing the schemes. Riyaz Ahmad, XEN and AEE Abdul Majeed, among Junior Engineers of Mendhar also present in the Jan Sabha.

A Parchar Rath was also flagged off as part of the IEC activities as an awareness programme for Jal Jeevan Mission was flagged - off by the DDC Vice Chairperson and SE Hydraulic Circle Poonch in the presence of PRIs and general Public.

The Parchar Rath passed through the Mendhar Market amid raising of slogans in favour of JJM. The Prachar Rath shall move to all the villages of Mendhar to create awareness among the people for schemes launched by Government for the public, Jal Jeevan Mission Programme, Role of Pani Samities, judicious use of water and catch the rain under Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The other prominent members of the civil society who spoke on the occasion include, Shoket Hussain Sarpanch, Satish Bhargav, Kafeel Khan, Fareed Mir and others.