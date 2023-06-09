Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a tourism hub: Union Minister

Rajouri, June 9: Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) , Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a tourism hub in the entire world and the country which will provide large-scale employment avenues to the local population.
Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, reached Rajouri on Friday on his two days tour of Pir Panjal region under Jansampark Abhiyaan. He said this while addressing a press conference in Rajouri Dak Bungalow.
In reply to a question regarding recent G20 Summit in Kashmir, Meghwal said that tourism has a vast potential in the region and holding a G20 Summit here has wide importance as the G20 group is an important one having representations of big to small countries and it is also a matter of pride for all that India is holding presidency of G20.
Union Minister was replying to a question regarding the benefits of G20 meet in Jammu and Kashmirand said that this meeting will provide large scale benefits to the region and promote tourism here.
Regarding the present security situation, he said that in last nine years internal security and external security has been prioritised by Government and a tough message has been given to terrorists through surgical strike.
Over the issue prevailing between Indo-Chinese armies on LAC, Union Minister said that no infrastructure was built on LAC earlier and the infrastructure existing now has only been built in last nine years by the present Government only.
Union Minister also highlighted different government schemes like PMAY, Ujwala Yojna, SBM and said that there are innumerable such schemes that have transformed the development status in the country.
"From development to national security, foreign policy, our government has done a remarkable job in last nine years for which we are holding Jansampark Abdhiyaan with the tagline 9 Saal, Bemisaal," he further said.
Minister, who will visit Poonch on Saturday, reached Rajouri in the evening hours on Friday.
Amarnath yatra an epitome of JK's religious harmony
Union Minister also said that sacred Amarnath Yatra is the epitome of Jammu and Kashmir's religious and communal harmony and the Government will ensure all facilities for pilgrims especially the security of pilgrims is a top priority.
In his presser, Meghwal said that Amarnath yatra having sacred religious value is an epitome of religious and communal harmony of people living here. He said that a man running his horse for yatra is from one community and man sitting on it as a pilgrim is from another community which shows rich bond of communal harmony. He further said that Government will ensure that all the facilities are available for this pilgrimage with safety and security of pilgrims always a top priority.