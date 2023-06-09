Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a tourism hub: Union Minister

Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, reached Rajouri on Friday on his two days tour of Pir Panjal region under Jansampark Abhiyaan. He said this while addressing a press conference in Rajouri Dak Bungalow.

In reply to a question regarding recent G20 Summit in Kashmir, Meghwal said that tourism has a vast potential in the region and holding a G20 Summit here has wide importance as the G20 group is an important one having representations of big to small countries and it is also a matter of pride for all that India is holding presidency of G20.