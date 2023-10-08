Jan Sampark Abhiyan to dispel misinformation: Ashok Koul
Poonch, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul Sunday said that the aim of nationwide Jan Sampark Abhiyan (massive outreach campaign) was to inform the public about the achievements of welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government in last nine years and dispel misinformation.
Joined by party general secretary advocate Vibodh Gupta, Kaul was addressing the party's leaders and cadre from Poonch district during a meeting convened to review the ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan' at party office Poonch. “Upon the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, the BJP decided to organize a nationwide ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to take its programmes to masses and inform the public about the achievements of welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government,” he said.
While he sought the details of the programmes already conducted by the Poonch leaders, he also asked them to ensure that all the party programmes should contribute in extending the party principles and policies to the masses. Vibodh Gupta, speaking on the occasion, stated, “The programme aimed to highlight the unprecedented development in Jammu and Kashmir in the last nine years and especially after the abrogation of Articles 35(a) and 370.” He asked the party leaders to plan their party and public meetings meticulously involving all the ground level activists and reaching up to all the sections of the society.