JAWAHAR NAGAR - KHANDLI ROAD | Blocked, damaged drain causing inconvenience to people

Rajouri: A portion of drain on Jawahar Nagar - Khandli road is blocked due to accumulation of slit and damaged from surface. It is creating a lot of trouble for thousands of people who travel over this busy road on daily basis.

The road falls under Border Roads Organisation and is called as Panja - Khandli road and it is the main road link of almost seven densely populated localities of Rajouri town.

A drain on this road located near Lower Jawahar Nagar petrol pump is in damaged and blocked state putting commuters in severe hardships.

Locals of this area said that this drain passing from one end of the road to the other is lying block as well as damaged from last more than six months due to which people are facing immense hardships.