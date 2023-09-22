JAWAHAR NAGAR - KHANDLI ROAD | Blocked, damaged drain causing inconvenience to people

Rajouri: A portion of drain on Jawahar Nagar - Khandli road is blocked due to accumulation of slit and damaged from surface. It is creating a lot of trouble for thousands of people who travel over this busy road on daily basis.
The road falls under Border Roads Organisation and is called as Panja - Khandli road and it is the main road link of almost seven densely populated localities of Rajouri town.
A drain on this road located near Lower Jawahar Nagar petrol pump is in damaged and blocked state putting commuters in severe hardships.
Locals of this area said that this drain passing from one end of the road to the other is lying block as well as damaged from last more than six months due to which people are facing immense hardships.
"Thousands of vehicles ply over the road on daily basis as this road connects different localities of the town as well as half of the area of entire district with district headquarter as well as main Rajouri town." said Faheem Ahmed, a trader running his shop in the area.
He said that the upper surface of this drain that has been converted into a steel cage is lying damaged and the vehicles that pass over it get stuck in it which many a times lead to traffic jamming.
Ravinder Kumar, another trader said that on one hand the damaged upper surface of this drain leads to accident whereas on the other hand the drain is lying blocked with slit and sand due to which the sewage water flows on the road creating unhygienic scene, promoting diseases and spreading foul smell in the area.
The locals have appealed the concerned executive agency to carry out necessary repair of this blocked drain to facilitate smooth passage of vehicles over it.
An official of district administration Rajouri said that matter has already been taken up with the executive agency BRO and necessary repair and cleaning of the drain will be carried out shortly.