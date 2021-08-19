JCO killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter: army

A Jammu-based spokesman of the Army said that the encounter broke out after security forces launched searches in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The hiding militants opened fire on the search team in which a JCO of Rashtriya Rifles, suffered bullet injuries.



The officer was immediately evacuated to a nearest medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries, the Army spokesman said.





The entire area has been put under a strict cordon to prevent the hiding militants escape.

An official said that no exchange of fire has taken place in the last one hour.