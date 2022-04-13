JCO killed, two soldiers injured as army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Srinagar, April 13: A junior Commissioned Officer was killed and two soldiers injured when an army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Baloni forward area in Mankote sector in J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.
In the accident, the JCO identified as DN Pandey died on the spot death while two soldiers— Naik Bharat Jagdale and Vijay Pawar were injured. The vehicle belonged to 101 Field Regiment.
Both the injured were shifted to hospital and are under treatment, an official said.