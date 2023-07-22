JD Tourism Jammu urges locals to register under homestay policy

Rajouri, July 22: To give an impetus to pilgrim tourism and to gain first-hand experience of tourist spots of this picturesque region, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta embarked on a two-day tour of the Rajouri district to explore its beautiful tourist locations and assess its tourism potential.
During her visit, Mehta emphasized the need to upscale the standards of the tourism industry in Rajouri and promote homestay registration with the J&K Tourism Department to generate employment opportunities for the local youth.
She also urged them to get themselves registered under the J&K Homestay policy for which the Department of Tourism shall ensure full facilitation and cooperation.
She also stressed the promotion of offbeat destinations in the district to attract more visitors.