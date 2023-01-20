J&K Dogra Lok Kalyan Forum holds protest against new land law

Rajouri, Jan 20: Jammu and Kashmir Dogra Lok Kalyan Forum on Friday held a meeting at Sunderbani sub division headquarter and raised voice against new land order of Government and called for safeguarding the rights of poor people.
A meeting of the forum was held at Sunderbani sub division headquarter where people from different walks of life took part and matters related to new land rule was discussed.
In their statement, the office bearers of J&K Dogra Lok Kalyan Forum said that lakhs of poor families in Jammu and Kashmir are surviving on small pieces of land but new land rule will directly affect their livelihood which is a cause of concern.
They called for safeguarding the interest and rights of such poor families so that they are not rendered homeless with this new land order.
The office bearers further said that the Government should initiate steps meant for welfare of poor people in Jammu and Kashmir so that a poor and common man can find redressal of their grievances.