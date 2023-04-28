J&K 's Pir Panjal mountain range receives fresh spell of snowfall

Rajouri, April 28: Higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall following which the local authorities have been carried out snow clearing operations at the Mughal Road,which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with Kashmir.

The roads were blocked after the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal Mountains Range received fresh snowfall on Thursday. "Higher reaches of Pirpanjal Mountains Range receive fresh snowfall. Snow clearance operation underway for opening Mughal Road, which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with Kashmir," Official statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for the Ganderbal district during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres above sea level over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours," the official statement said.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said.