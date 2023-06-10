J&K witnessing inclusive development under Modi Govt: Meghwal

He was interacting with media persons during his visit to the Mandi tehsil area in Poonch district on Saturday morning. Meghwal, who holds charge of some important portfolios in the union government including Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Culture is on a two days visit of Rajouri and Poonch districts under Jansampark Abhiyaan which aims to highlight achievements of nine years of Modi Government. He also chaired a public meeting and a meeting of BJP cadre on Saturday in Poonch.

Meghwal in his statement said that the ease of living index of a common man in areas of Rajouri and Poonch has improved to a greater extent under the rule of the present government. “ Ease of Living Index is an indication about the improvement of facilities being provided to the common man in the form of different government schemes,” he said.