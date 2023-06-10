J&K witnessing inclusive development under Modi Govt: Meghwal

Poonch Mandi, June 10: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, today said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing inclusive development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the ease of living index of a common man has improved in Rajouri and Poonch with a number of government schemes having been implemented here.
He was interacting with media persons during his visit to the Mandi tehsil area in Poonch district on Saturday morning. Meghwal, who holds charge of some important portfolios in the union government including Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Culture is on a two days visit of Rajouri and Poonch districts under Jansampark Abhiyaan which aims to highlight achievements of nine years of Modi Government. He also chaired a public meeting and a meeting of BJP cadre on Saturday in Poonch.
Meghwal in his statement said that the ease of living index of a common man in areas of Rajouri and Poonch has improved to a greater extent under the rule of the present government. “ Ease of Living Index is an indication about the improvement of facilities being provided to the common man in the form of different government schemes,” he said.
Meghwal enlisted different government schemes like PMAY stating that the construction of a large number of houses and toilets includes the facilities provided to the masses. He further said that in present government rule, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed inclusive development in all spheres which has transformed the region.
“Jammu and Kashmir is a region having high natural tourism potential and tourists from across the world visit the area and a massive progress in tourism infrastructure is being seen which will further improve the scope of tourism,” he further said.
Later, the Union Minister interacted with locals as well as BJP cadre during a meeting at Poonch district headquarters where he discussed about Jansampark Abhiyaan and said that India has witnessed a transformation under the Modi government.