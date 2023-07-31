JKAACL organises cultural event at Kalakote

Rajouri: The hilly town of Kalakote was alive with the sounds of folk music, dance, and poetry as the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages organised a one-day cultural bonanza at the Government Girls High School.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was a resounding success, with a large number of people from the adjoining areas, including students and senior citizens gathering to witness the show.

The literary breakfast included a captivating music show, enchanting dance performances, and a composite Mushaira featuring artists and poets from both within and outside the district.

The objective of the event was to promote and develop the rich cultural heritage of the Peer Panjal region, with a special focus on folk music and dance.