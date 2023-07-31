JKAACL organises cultural event at Kalakote

Rajouri: The hilly town of Kalakote was alive with the sounds of folk music, dance, and poetry as the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages organised a one-day cultural bonanza at the Government Girls High School.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was a resounding success, with a large number of people from the adjoining areas, including students and senior citizens gathering to witness the show.
The literary breakfast included a captivating music show, enchanting dance performances, and a composite Mushaira featuring artists and poets from both within and outside the district.
The objective of the event was to promote and develop the rich cultural heritage of the Peer Panjal region, with a special focus on folk music and dance.
Through such events, the academy aims to instill a sense of pride and appreciation for regional arts amongst the youth.
The event was conducted under the supervision of Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh, while the venerable artist and poet K K Khaki was the chief guest.
The headmaster of the school, Shakil Ahmad, presided over the function, adding to the aura of the event. Cultural Officer Sanjiv Gupta highlighted the academy's role in promoting art, culture, and languages in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
The event provided a vibrant platform to local artists and poets, including Ishan and party, Ashish and party and many more to showcase their talent and connect with their audience.
The event was a true celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the region, and its success has paved the way for hosting more such events in the future.
The Academy's efforts towards promoting art and culture in the region will undoubtedly go a long way in preserving the cultural identity of the Peer Panjal region.