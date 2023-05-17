JKRTC deluxe bus service flagged on Mughal Road

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the bus service from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley was high on the demand of local people and the same has been started to facilitate the public to take advantage of the Mughal Road on affordable fares. The fare from Poonch to Srinagar has been fixed at Rs 398. The timing of the bus shall be 8 am from Poonch to Srinagar. The fleet of vehicles shall be increased as per demand, and increase in the passenger footfall.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner informed the media persons that a detailed stage carriage fare has been fixed for the benefit of the general public and to make the journey more affordable for common people who regularly commute on the Road for medical services, education and tourism purposes etc.