JKSSB aspirants protest against recruitment irregularities

Rajouri, Jan 16: Aspirants of recruitment processes of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) held a protest demonstration against the board demanding fair and transparent recruitment mechanism.
Protesters assembled at children park near Dak Bungalow Rajouri where they held protest demonstration against JKSSB and said that recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir has come to a standstill and is marred by irregularities.
They said that Jammu and Kashmir Government has time and again claimed to bring transparency in recruitment processes but these claims are hollow in nature and educated unemployed youth are left in a state of lurch. Protesters appealed the Government of India to intervene in the matter and to ensure that JKSSB works in a transparent manner and aspirants get justice.