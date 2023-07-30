Jubilant Paharis take out celebration rally in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 30: Jubilant over introduction of a bill in Parliament for granting them scheduled tribe (ST) , Paharis took out a celebration rally in Rajouri on Sunday.
Led by leaders of Pahari community, celebration rally started from Kalakote and passed from different areas and reached Dak Bungalow Rajouri where celebration was held and Paharis danced on the beats of drums.
They also called upon Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Syed Darkshanan Andrabi (MoS) and expressed gratitude to Government of India and BJP for introduction of bill in Lok Sabha which will pave way for ST reservation to Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the event, Pahari leaders including Bharat Bushan Vaid, Ehsan Mirza and others said that Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir was struggling for ST status for last more than three decades and a struggle was going on but successive Governments ignored this genuine demand.
“We are highly thankful to Government of India as well as BJP for fulfilling the demand of Paharis and we are very hopeful that Paharis will soon get ST reservation,” they said.