Jubilant Paharis take out celebration rally in Rajouri

Led by leaders of Pahari community, celebration rally started from Kalakote and passed from different areas and reached Dak Bungalow Rajouri where celebration was held and Paharis danced on the beats of drums.

They also called upon Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Syed Darkshanan Andrabi (MoS) and expressed gratitude to Government of India and BJP for introduction of bill in Lok Sabha which will pave way for ST reservation to Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir.