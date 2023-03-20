Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Akram Chowdhary conduct day-long tour of Rajouri

Rajouri: Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Rajouri to inspect the proposed site for the construction of District Court Complex Rajouri and Munsiff courts.
The Judges were accompanied by the District and Sessions Judge, Kalpana Revo, Additional District and Session Judge Rajouri, Mehmood Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, SSP, Mohammad Aslam, CE PWD, PC Tanouj, Chief Architecture Officer Jammu and other judicial officers.
The visit was aimed at assessing the feasibility of the proposed site for the construction of the District Court Complex in Rajouri.
During the visit, the Judges inspected the site and held discussions with the concerned authorities to gather information about the technical and legal aspects of the project.
The Judges emphasized the importance of having a modern and well-equipped court complex in Rajouri and other Munsiff courts that caters to the needs of the litigants, advocates, and judicial officers.
“The construction of a District Court Complex in Rajouri will provide better access to justice for the people of the region and will be a major step towards ensuring the rule of law,” said Justice Sanjay Dhar while interacting with the Media.
Earlier, during their visit to Rajouri, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Akram Chowdhary, also inspected the selected site for construction of a Munsiff Court in Sunderbani.
They held discussion with the concerned authorities to assess the feasibility of the proposed site and obtain information about the technical and legal aspects of the project.
In addition to inspection of the proposed sites for the District Court Complex in Rajouri and Munsiff Court in Sunderbani, the Judges also inspected Munsiff Court Thannamandi and held interaction with the Judicial Officers and civil officers to plan out ways for repair and renovation of the existing Courts in the region.
Justice Akram Chowdhury chaired a joint meeting of Judicial Officers which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, SSP Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, CE PC Tanouj, Additional DC, Sachin Dev Singh, SE PWD, Kamal Kishore Gupta and other Engineers of PWD.
Detailed deliberations were held with regard to infrastructure improvements in the judicial infrastructure in the district. Specific points which were raised included the repair and renovation of Munsiff Court Sunderbani/Kalakote, electrification of Munsiff court Nowshera and drinking water supply issues of District Court Complex.