Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Akram Chowdhary conduct day-long tour of Rajouri

Rajouri: Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Rajouri to inspect the proposed site for the construction of District Court Complex Rajouri and Munsiff courts.

The Judges were accompanied by the District and Sessions Judge, Kalpana Revo, Additional District and Session Judge Rajouri, Mehmood Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, SSP, Mohammad Aslam, CE PWD, PC Tanouj, Chief Architecture Officer Jammu and other judicial officers.

The visit was aimed at assessing the feasibility of the proposed site for the construction of the District Court Complex in Rajouri.

During the visit, the Judges inspected the site and held discussions with the concerned authorities to gather information about the technical and legal aspects of the project.

The Judges emphasized the importance of having a modern and well-equipped court complex in Rajouri and other Munsiff courts that caters to the needs of the litigants, advocates, and judicial officers.