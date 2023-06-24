Kalakote residents hold protest over dilapidated condition of road

Rajouri: Residents and civil society members of Kalakote sub division of Rajouri district held a protest on Saturday over the dilapidated condition of road from Kalakote to Siot via Solki.

The protesters took out a march in the main town and submitted a written memorandum to Additional Deputy Commisioner Kalakote.

During protest, local residents raised slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Government stating that condition of road from Kalakote to Siot via Solki is in the worst in almost a decade.