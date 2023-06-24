Kalakote residents hold protest over dilapidated condition of road

Rajouri: Residents and civil society members of Kalakote sub division of Rajouri district held a protest on Saturday over the dilapidated condition of road from Kalakote to Siot via Solki.
The protesters took out a march in the main town and submitted a written memorandum to Additional Deputy Commisioner Kalakote.
During protest, local residents raised slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Government stating that condition of road from Kalakote to Siot via Solki is in the worst in almost a decade.
They said that the road connects Kalakote sub division and many other parts of Rajouri district with Jammu-Rajouri Poonch national highway and is one of the busy roads. They said the road is in worst condition affecting life of thousands of people on daily basis.
“Big potholes on road not only affects life of people but also makes this stretch accident prone but unfortunately no one in Government is listening to our demand for improvement of road,” the protesters said while taking out a protest march.