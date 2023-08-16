Kalakote Solki Siot Road in dilapidated condition

Rajouri: The main road from Kalakote to Siot via Solki is in dilapidated condition. Locals of the area have called for immediate repair of this road and also to built a two lane road to ease the journey of thousands of people who travel over it on daily basis.

This road is the main alternate road to Jammu- Rajouri-Poonch national highway and most of people follow this road to travel between Jammu & Rajouri amid ongoing upgradition work on highway due to which highway stretch between Rajouri & Nowshera is in bad condition. The road's half stretch is under control of Public Works Department and half other in control of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

It also connects around on dozen villages of Kalakote as well as Siot tehsils in the district whereas over one dozen other link roads start from this road.

The Kalakote Solki Siot road is under dilapidated condition with people have requested J&K Govt to take up necessary steps to repair the road immediately and also to formulate a new project to upgrade it as a two lane road.