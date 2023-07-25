Kandi burglary case | 4th member of burglars’ gang nabbed

Rajouri, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district arrested the fourth member of a burglars’ gang.He was evading his arrest .
He was identified as Ashfaq Ahmed son of Zaffer Iqbal resident of Naika Panjgrian of Manjakote tehsil. Police team has also recovered stolen amount of Rs 3337 stolen from Shiv Mandir Kotranka and a shop.
Cases in FIR No 71/2023 U/Ss 457/380 IPC and FIR NO 72/2023 U/Ss 457, 380 IPC have already been registered at Police Station Kandi over these thefts.
Three members of this gang of burglars have already been arrested in these case but this fourth accused was evading his arrest.