Katarmal villagers rue unavailability of mobile network

Rajouri, Apr 18: People rued the unavailability of mobile telecommunication network in most of the areas of Katarmal village of Rajouri.
Katarmal village which is located in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri along Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway lacks the facility even as the matter was taken up several times with the authorities.
Villagers said that more than fifty households are located in the village which is devoid of mobile network facility hampering their communication. “We are not even able to make calls what to talk about online education and use of internet services." the villagers said.
Even as the matter has been taken dozens of times with concerned quarters in government, it has yielded no results, locals said. They appealed to the Ministry of Telecommunication to intervene in the matter and to get a new mobile tower installed in the area to redress the issue.