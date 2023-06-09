Key conduits of Sunderbani narco-terror case apprehended: Army

They have been caught in the operations launched as a follow up to the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case. “In the follow up operations to the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case, multiple joint operations have been conducted by Indian Army, JKP personnel from Poonch and Sunderbani in Rajouri district in the last 72 hours, three main conduits or operatives of the cross-border narco-terror module have been apprehended,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement.