Key conduits of Sunderbani narco-terror case apprehended: Army

Poonch, June 9: Security forces Friday apprehended three main conduits of the cross-border narco-terror module.
They have been caught in the operations launched as a follow up to the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case. “In the follow up operations to the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case, multiple joint operations have been conducted by Indian Army, JKP personnel from Poonch and Sunderbani in Rajouri district in the last 72 hours, three main conduits or operatives of the cross-border narco-terror module have been apprehended,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement.
He said that the apprehended individuals were identified as Shakar Din, resident of Degwar Terwan village; Rashid, and Shafir, both residents of Kalas village district Poonch. “In the search operations, warlike stores including two grenades have also been recovered from the possession of these individuals. Extensive joint search operations are currently in progress,” Lt Col Anand said.