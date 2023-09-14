KG student falls off school bus, dies

Rajouri: A six years old girl, who was a student of Upper Kindergarten (UKG) died after she fell from her school bus in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Mahi daughter of former Sarpanch Saryah, Parshotam Lal.

As per family members, girl was a student of a private education institution located in Chowki Handan village and she boarded her school bus on Thursday morning but fell from it.

The girl child was taken to Sub District Hospital Nowshera in injured condition where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Body of deceased minor girl was later handed over to her legal heirs for last rites after conducting post mortem and other medico-legal formalities.