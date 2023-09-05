Khawas Gunda road closed for last 12 days | Locals irked over delay in restoration of vital road link

People from area said that the Khawas tehsil is the remote tehsil in the district and it is connected with half of the district via Kotranka Khawas road and with remaining other via Khawas Moughla road. These are the only two main road links of this remote region.

They said that vehicular movement on Khawas Moughla road is suspended for last 12 days after a massive landslide had hit the road in area and around one hundred meters stretch of road got washed away.

Lucky Thakur, a local inhabitant of the area said that Khawas tehsil is presently facing severe difficulty in terms of surface connectivity due to closure of this important road.