Khawas - Moughla road | Work for restoration of traffic taken up after 26 days

This road falling under the control of PMGSY Budhal division was closed in last week of August after a portion of land came under landslide and around 50 meters of road stretch went missing in slide.

The incident resulted in closure of important Khawas to Moughla road via Patti Nallah. The people were left with no other option than to travel towards Rajouri district headquarter via Kotranka sub division and local population had to travel a long distance of additional 80 kms to move towards Jammu.