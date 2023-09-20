Khawas - Moughla road | Work for restoration of traffic taken up after 26 days

Rajouri, Sep 20: After a gap of 26 days, work for the restoration of important road Khawas to Moughla has been taken up by the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) bringing much needed respite to the thousands of people living in different villages of Khawas tehsil in Rajouri district.
This road falling under the control of PMGSY Budhal division was closed in last week of August after a portion of land came under landslide and around 50 meters of road stretch went missing in slide.
The incident resulted in closure of important Khawas to Moughla road via Patti Nallah. The people were left with no other option than to travel towards Rajouri district headquarter via Kotranka sub division and local population had to travel a long distance of additional 80 kms to move towards Jammu.
Locals from Khawas tehsil in the district were facing problems due to the closure of this road.
Subsequently, after a gap of around 26 days the PMGSY department has finally taken up the work for restoration of this road and a temporary track has been built . It is expected to be opened for movement of vehicles in a couple of days.
Officials said that this track will be strengthened further in a day to allow movement of light vehicles after which some stone support structures will be created to facilitate movement of heavy vehicles.
They said that Khawas is a remote tehsil in Rajouri district and is connected with other parts in the district via Kotranka Khawas and Khawas Moughla road but one among the two roads was lying close and people have suffered immense hardships.