Kisan Mela attracts hundreds of farmers in Doda

Doda, Mar 18: To educate farmers about latest scientific farming techniques and different government schemes, besides a focus to meet the demand of foodgrains of 2047 in the form of millets, the department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare organised ‘Exhibition cum Kisan Mela’ in Doda on Saturday.
The day long Mela in which hundreds of farmers, agri startups of hilly Doda district and others participated evoked an overwhelming response with around 900 farmers and people from different walks of life visiting it.
The Kisan Mela which was held at the Community Hall and marks the beginning of agricultural activities after prolonged winters was inaugurated by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with Director of Agriculture Production K K Sharma.
The stalls that showcased advanced farm technologies, indigenous farming methods and other innovative technologies developed by both companies, startup owners and progressive farmers, among others, attracted people in large numbers.