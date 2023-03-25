Kutcha house, household commodities gutted in lightning in Rajouri

Locals said that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, natural lightning hit the locality after which fire flames erupted from the house of Ali Mohammad and flames engulfed the entire structure.

Members of the family of Ali Mohammad had a narrow escape and ran out of the house for safety while the housing structure and all the household commodities lying inside it got reduced to ashes.

Locals of the area said that the poor family lost all its household belongings in the incident and were rendered homeless and further demanded adequate financial aid for their rehabilitation.