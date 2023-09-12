Lack of basic facilities at Muradpur Chowk irks people

Rajouri: Thousands of people on daily basis have to suffer badly amid unavailability of basic amenities and facilities at Muradpur Chowk on National Highway which is one of the busy places in the peripheral area of Rajouri town.

Muradpur Chowk is located at Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway 144A and many areas of Rajouri district including Dhangri, Palma, Badhoon, Saranoo and parts of Kalakote tehsil connect with highway through Muradpur chowk.

Lack of basic amenities is putting people in severe hardships who decry suffering on a daily basis.

“During rainfall, people keep standing in the open for hours together waiting for their buses,” said Deep Kumar.

He further highlighted lack of drinking water facility at this busy public place as well as lack of a toilet complex which puts people and especially the women in severe trouble. People have demanded district administration Rajouri to come up with a proper plan to cover all such busy public places and to ensure the construction of passenger sheds, providing drinking water facilities at these places.