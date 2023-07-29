Landmine explodes on Poonch LoC

Poonch, July 29 : An anti personnel land mine explosion took place on Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector on Saturday morning.
However, no loss of life or property has been reported from the site of explosion.
Officials said that on Saturday morning, an anti personnel land mine went off on Saturday morning on Line of Control in Poonch sector area. They said that the land mine explosion happened naturally as it is being suspected that the mine drifted during rainfall. They said, “No loss of life or property has taken place during the explosion.”