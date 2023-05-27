Landmine recovered, defused in Poonch

Poonch: An anti-personnel landmine was on Saturday defused by a special squad after it was recovered in a village on the Line of Control in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

The mine was found lying in a bush field near the Line of Control in Malikpur village of Mendhar sub division.

Officials said that a mine was spotted in the area after which a bomb squad of the army rushed to the spot and defused the mine.

The mine, as per officials, was part of a minefield on LoC and drifted in the area amid bad weather conditions and rainfall.