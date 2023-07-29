Landslide blocks Rajouri- Kotranka road

Rajouri, July 29: A landslide at Charhan village led to closure of main road that moves from Rajouri to Kotranka.
Officials said that at Charhan, 10 kilometres from Rajouri district headquarter, a landslide took place on Saturday morning that led to closure of main road.
This road connects Rajouri district headquarter with Kotranka sub division headquarter including areas of Mandir Gala, Kotranka, Kandi, Budhal. Officials of police informed that the road remained close for hours after which it was restored for traffic as slide was cleared. Due to closure of road, officials said, movement of vehicles remain affected for hours and hundreds of vehicles remain stranded.