Landslide damages road in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 25: Main road from Khawas to Moughla in Rajouri that acts as a main road connectivity to Khawas tehsil with Kalakote sub division areas was completely closed.
Fifty meters portion of this road was damaged due to heavy landslide that hit the area on Friday morning.
The road also called as Khawas - Patti nallah - Moughla road vi Treru connects Khawas tehsil with Kalakote sub division and Teryath tehsil areas while Khawas tehsil is connected with other parts of district including Kotranka sub division via Khawas - Kotranka road which has been blacktopped recently.
Locals said that on Friday morning, a massive landslide hit an area on this near Gundha take-up point and large portion of land came downwards.
In the incident, locals further said, around fifty to sixty meters stretch of road also got washed away with slide debris due to which this important road is now closed for all kinds of vehicular movement.
"Restoration of this road will take time as an alternative stretch is to be built against the stretch that got washed away." locals further said.