Landslide damages several houses in Budhal, 2 siblings injured

Rajouri, June 3: Two siblings sustained injuries while several houses got damaged after a landslide hit Pandit Mohalla in the Budhal area of Rajouri district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The incident, as per locals, happened at around 11 pm in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday with four houses suffering damage in the incident.
“Due to the landslide soil and stones slipped downwards from the hilltop with big boulders falling on houses,” the officials said.
The locals on the other hand informed that two siblings sustained injuries in the incident after debris from their houses fell over them. The duo had a narrow escape.
The injured siblings were identified as Sonia Sharma and Sudesh Sharma, both children of Krishan Lal, residents of Budhal Pandit Mohalla.