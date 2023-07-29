Landslide disrupts vehicular traffic on Mughal Road

Poonch: Historic Mughal Road, connecting Poonch district with Shopian district in Kashmir, remained closed for a brief period due to landslide at Poshana on Saturday.

Officials said that a landslide hit the road at Poshana this morning triggering tumbling of shooting stones as well. “Stones as well as slide debris fell on the road, blocking it for movement of vehicles,” they added.

The road, which got closed in the morning, remained blocked till afternoon when it was restored after debris from the slide was cleared. Hundreds of vehicles from both sides remained stranded on the road due to this landslide, for hours.