Landslide hits road in Rajouri town

Rajouri, Oct 17: A main road connecting Rajouri town with Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway has suffered extensive damage outside district court complex.
The road connects tehsil chowk area of Rajouri town with Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway via Tariq Bridge.
The road infront of district court complex has suffered damage as around 25 b meters road stretch has washed away, locals said adding that now only two wheelers can ply over the road and four wheelers cannot move over it.
Several electricity poles installed alongside the road have also suffered damage, the locals said calling for immediate restoration of road to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles.