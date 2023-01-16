Large haul of arms, ammunition made from hideout in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 16: The operation launched by security forces in Bachianwali village of Surankote sub division of Poonch district concluded on Monday afternoon with the recovery of arms and ammunition from a hideout that was busted by security forces here.
As many as 13 grenades have been destroyed through controlled mechanisms.
This operation was jointly launched by Jammu and Kashmir police, 15 Grenadiers and 16 RR of Indian Army and 136 CRPF battalion. The area of Bachianwali was cordoned on Sunday evening while a terror hideout was busted on Sunday late evening by security forces.
During this operation, heavy arms and ammunition were recovered that include 3 AK rifles, 3 AK magazines, 27 AK bullets and 1 grenade thrower.
Alongside it, police said, thirteen grenades have been recovered that include eight UBGL grenades and five Chinese grenades.
" The recovered grenades have been destroyed by security forces through a controlled explosion," said police.
Police added that investigation into the matter has been set into motion and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Surankote.