Lawyers take out protest march against inadequate parking space at District Admin Complex Rajouri

Rajouri: Advocates under the banner of BAR Association Rajouri took out a protest rally and called for adequate parking space inside the district administration complex Rajouri.

This protest rally was led by BAR Association President Adv. Qamar Hussain along with other office bearers including Vice President Adv. Sanjay Sharma.

The protest rally started from district court complex Rajouri and concluded in front of the district administration complex.

Addressing the gathering, the advocates said that restrictions have been imposed on entry of civil vehicles inside district administration complex and advocates also have to face hardships due to it.