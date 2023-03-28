Lecture on drug awareness held at GHS Degwar Terwan in Rajouri

Rajouri,Mar 28: A lecture on drug awareness under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ was conducted at the Government High School, Degwar Terwan for border villages of Poonch.
The event was attended by a large number of children, teachers and village notables including Sarpanch of border villages. Speakers for the event were the principal and teachers of the school.
Various aspects of drug awareness including narcoterrorism, impact of drugs and measures for prevention and importance of sports activities were deliberated. The event concluded with anti-drug Shapath taken by all the attendees.