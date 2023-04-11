Leopard attack leaves sheep dead, goats injured in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Apr 11: A poor nomad family from the Bhattian village of Thanamandi suffered a massive loss after a leopard attacked their goats and sheep leaving many animals dead.
Officials of police said that a leopard entered the cattle shed of Mohammad Azam son of Abdul Hussain resident of the Bhattian village of Thanamandi. In the incident, nineteen sheep were mauled to death while ten goats and sheep were injured. Locals of the area have appealed to the administration to provide necessary aid to the victim’s family.