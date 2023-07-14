Leopard attack on animals creates scare in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 14: Several sheep and goats got killed in an attack by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, in the Dassal area near Rajouri town.
Locals said that a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, entered the cattle shed of Mohammad Amin of ward 1 of Dassal panchayat in Rajouri.
They said, “Three goats and sheep got killed in the attack while a few others were left injured.” A team of veterinary doctors also reached the spot and provided necessary veterinary aid to the injured animals.
Locals of the area have meanwhile demanded compensation for the poor affected family.