Poonch: At least 25 sheep were mauled to death and 20 others left injured in an attack by a leopard in Galuta village of Mendhar in Poonch district on Saturday night.

As per the locals, a leopard entered the sheep shed of Tabir Hussain Shah, son of Munir Hussain Shah of Galuta.

Locals said that in the leopard attack 25 sheep had been mauled to death while 15 others were left injured.