LG pays floral tribute to soldiers slain in Rajouri encounter

Srinagar, May 06: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid tributes to the brave army personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kandi forest, Rajouri, officials said today.
“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour,” the Lt Governor said, in a statement.
Five soldiers and a terrorist have died in the encounter in Kandi forests so far while top commanders of the army have visited the area.