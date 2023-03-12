LG’s Special Grievance Camp for POJK displaced held in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Rajouri district administration organised a special grievance camp for displaced persons of PoJK at Doongi, which received a massive turnout of participants.

The LG’s Special Grievance Camp is aimed at addressing the issues faced by the displaced persons from POJK and providing them with necessary support and assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, was the chief guest during the event. He highlighted the objective of the camp and stressed that the government was committed to providing all possible assistance to the displaced persons.