LG’s Special Grievance Camp for POJK displaced held in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Rajouri district administration organised a special grievance camp for displaced persons of PoJK at Doongi, which received a massive turnout of participants.
The LG’s Special Grievance Camp is aimed at addressing the issues faced by the displaced persons from POJK and providing them with necessary support and assistance.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, was the chief guest during the event. He highlighted the objective of the camp and stressed that the government was committed to providing all possible assistance to the displaced persons.
Kundal assured them that their grievances would be addressed in a timely manner.
He handed over keys of commercial vehicles to unemployed youth belonging to the displaced community under the Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth.
District officers disseminated information about various government schemes during the camp, and attendees appreciated the efforts of the LG-led government for addressing the grievances of the displaced persons.
The LG’s special grievance camp for displaced persons of PoJK provided an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and avail of various government schemes, such as skill development, self-employment, social assistance, studies, sports, and financial inclusion.
Other attendees included ADDC Pawan Kumar; BDC Doongi Raiz Chowdhary; ADC Rajouri Sachin Dev Singh; PO ICDS Showkat Mehmood Malik; ASP Vivek Shekhar; DDE Qadeer-ul-Rehman; CEO Education Sultana Kouser; DSHO Sarfraz Naseem Chowdhary; DSEO Sandeep Sharma; and other district and sectoral officers, besides members of the Refugee Association.