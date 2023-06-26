Local residents start repair of road in remote Rajouri village 

Rajouri, June 26: In a remote village Kote Charwal of Rajouri, local residents have started repairing of the main road to avoid accidents.
The road was blacktopped a few months ago but has now developed big potholes. As per locals of the area, the main road heading to Kote Charwal from Gundha Khawasis also an important one owing to the reason that it connects a remote area Kote Charwal with Khawas tehsil areas.
Kote Charwal is one of the far flung, remote and underdeveloped areas in the district where one requires over four hours to reach from district headquarter after recent road connectivity while earlier people used to trek for the almost entire day to reach this village.
Locals said that a road from Gundha Khawas to Kote Charwal was recently built and blacktopped but it has turned dilapidated within a short span of time due to poor quality of work.
They said that big potholes on the road invite accidents and even a minor accident is like a nightmare in this area as there are almost negligible healthcare services available.
“We made repeated pleas before the department to repair and maintain this freshly built road but for no result,” said Sarpanch Odhan panchayat, Chowdhary Kalu Khan.
He informed that dozens of villagers assembled in the area and have carried out some basic repairs of road.
“We have done temporary repairs including filling of potholes but this is temporary as only the concerned department can repair the road properly,” Sarpanch said while alleging poor quality of work done on this road and demanding a thorough probe.
He along with other locals also said that the Government should immediately repair this road without any delay to facilitate the surface movement of villagers in the area.