Local residents start repair of road in remote Rajouri village 

The road was blacktopped a few months ago but has now developed big potholes. As per locals of the area, the main road heading to Kote Charwal from Gundha Khawasis also an important one owing to the reason that it connects a remote area Kote Charwal with Khawas tehsil areas.

Kote Charwal is one of the far flung, remote and underdeveloped areas in the district where one requires over four hours to reach from district headquarter after recent road connectivity while earlier people used to trek for the almost entire day to reach this village.