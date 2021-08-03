Locals hold protest to demand repair of approach road to BGSBU Rajouri
Rajouri Aug 3: Locals in Dhanora village in J&K's Rajouri district Tuesday blocked the approach road to the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in the area for many hours against the dilapidated condition of the road, which is causing huge inconvenience to them.
A group of protesting locals led by their Sarpanch, Aftab Ahmed, complained that the alternate approach road snaking through the village to the varsity owing to the ongoing repair work on the main road, had become a "death trap" for want of repair saying the road was in the "worst condition".
They alleged that the varsity administration was not allowing them to reach the main route via the premises till the approach road is repaired.
The villagers raising slogans against the administration and blocked the road halting vehicular traffic for hours together while demanding road repair.
They alleged that the authorities had failed to fix the road stretch despite a project worth over Rs 20 crore sanctioned for the upgrade of the BGSBU's main approach road including its two-laning.
"Work on on this project is going on for the last two years but it is yet to be completed, " a protesting local said.
He said the "administrative inertia and poor pace of work" had marrred the project which is consequently causing a suffering on daily basis to thousands of people living in the area.
The protesting villagers further said that they were awaiting compensation for the land aquired for the two approach roads to the university campus recently.
The protesting villagers later called off the protest following assurances by the local administration to resolve their demands.
An official from the local Public Works Department told Greater Kashmir that paucity of funds had delayed the repair of the road adding that the prevailing wet weather conditions were only adding to the delay.