Locals hold protest to demand repair of approach road to BGSBU Rajouri

Rajouri Aug 3: Locals in Dhanora village in J&K's Rajouri district Tuesday blocked the approach road to the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in the area for many hours against the dilapidated condition of the road, which is causing huge inconvenience to them.

A group of protesting locals led by their Sarpanch, Aftab Ahmed, complained that the alternate approach road snaking through the village to the varsity owing to the ongoing repair work on the main road, had become a "death trap" for want of repair saying the road was in the "worst condition".

They alleged that the varsity administration was not allowing them to reach the main route via the premises till the approach road is repaired.

The villagers raising slogans against the administration and blocked the road halting vehicular traffic for hours together while demanding road repair.