Locals protest against opening of wine shop in Mendhar

Rajouri: Locals and civil society members of Mendhar held a protest demonstration at sub division headquarter calling for closure of a newly opened wine shop in the town.
Protest dharna was held in front of this wine shop and was led by DDC member of Mendhar, Wajid Bashir Khan who is affiliated with the Bhartiya Janta Party.
Protesters including civil society members assembled in front of this new shop and sat on dharna raising slogans demanding the closure of the shop.
They said that a wine shop being run in the area was closed after public agitation a couple of years ago as everyone here is against the alcoholic addiction among people, especially youth.
“Now a new wine shop has been opened in the area and it is being run even after we all raised our voice,” they said.
The protesters sitting on dharna also demanded permanent closing of this wine shop terming it a threat to social values of the region. Later, Tehsildar Mendhar and other officials including from police met with protesters and informed them that their demands have been put before the higher authorities. On the assurance of officials, the protest dharna was called off.