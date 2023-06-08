Locals protest against opening of wine shop in Mendhar

Rajouri: Locals and civil society members of Mendhar held a protest demonstration at sub division headquarter calling for closure of a newly opened wine shop in the town.

Protest dharna was held in front of this wine shop and was led by DDC member of Mendhar, Wajid Bashir Khan who is affiliated with the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Protesters including civil society members assembled in front of this new shop and sat on dharna raising slogans demanding the closure of the shop.