Lohri celebrated in Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban

Rajouri/Ramban, Jan 13: Lohri festival was on Friday evening celebrated in Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban areas .
Lohri festival which also marks start of decline of cold condition of winter season is celebrated every year on January 13 and is a festival drawn across religious and cultural lines.
In Rajouri, everyone celebrated the festival and lit bonfire and offered prayers and sweets as well as groundnuts, popcorn, sweet rolls were distributed especially among children.
Rishav Kumar Sharma, a local man said that Lohri is celebrated annually and people take part in it in joyful manner and everyone participates in the event happily.
He said that popcorn and sweet rolls alongwith ground nuts, rice slices were also distributed among everyone especially children.
Lohri was also celebrated in Ramban district.
The festival was celebrated with fanfare at District Headquarter Town, Ramban, Chanderkote Batote and Ramsu.
The celebrations started by gathering around bonfires throwing sweets, puffed rice and popcorn into the flames by chanting mantras.
After offering prayers, peanuts, Rewari, flour and various food items were distributed among everyone present on the occasion.
Children were seen moving from door to door collecting Lohri from elders flock dance (Gidda) was also performed at Punjabi Mohalla and some other places in the Ramban town.