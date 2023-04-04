Loran villagers of Poonch protest against power curtailment during Ramadhan

Poonch Mandi, Apr 4: People from Loran and Arai villages of Mandi tehsil held a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department on Tuesday over prolonged power curtailment during the holy month of Ramadhan and warned of big agitation.
Accompanied by senior citizens and PRIs, villagers of Arai and Loran assembled in Loran and held protests submitting a written memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Loran.
Aslam Malik, Sarpanch Arai Malikaan, said that villagers have held this protest while being on fast (Roza) which itself shows that there was no other option left besides holding the protest.
He said that prolonged power curtailment during Ramadhan is affecting the lives of people and there is no positive step being undertaken by the department concerned.
He along with other protesters informed that a written memorandum with a demand to ensure a smooth electricity supply has been submitted to Naib Tehsildar Loran and it has also been informed that the population of the area can go on an indefinite agitation if corrective measures are not taken.