Lt Gen Manjinder Singh visits LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: General Officer in Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch's Mendhar sub division.

GoC's visit was to the Madras regiment deployed on Line of Control where he spent time with troops of the Battalion. " He spent a day with Veer Madrasis and appreciated their efforts towards excellence," army said.

Pertinent to mention here that Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, who is presently GoC of White Knight Corps, is also Colonel of the Madras Regiment of Indian army.