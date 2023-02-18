Maha Shivratri celebrated with traditional fervour in Pir Panjal region

Rajouri, Feb 18: Thousands of people on Saturday thronged temples and ancient caves to celebrate Maha Shivratri.
The two days’ celebration will conclude on Sunday afternoon after night long prayers to be performed during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Maha Shivratri is celebrated as a two day long festival in Rajouri and Poonch .
The Maha Shivratri festival celebrations started on Saturday morning with special prayers being organised in Shiv temples, ancient caves in twin districts. After these prayers Haavans were also held in which people prayed for peace and harmony.
Pandit Ashok Kumar told Greater Kashmir that Maha Shivratri is an important festival of Hindus who celebrate it with zeal.
Sharing details, he said that Shivratri Pooja is held in five phases which shall start in late evening hours on Saturday and conclude in early morning hours on Sunday.
Pandit Ashok Kumar further said that in some temples and caves Haavans were performed on Saturday morning while in others Haavans will be performed on Sunday morning after which Bhandaaras will be held on Sunday.
On the other hand, officials in Rajouri said that Maha Shivratri programmes were organised in Shiv temples and ancient caves across the district that include places both in rural and urban areas.
They further said that thousands of people thronged the ancient Shiv temple in Rajouri town and offered prayers. Similarly, a special religious programme was held at ancient Shiv Parivar cave in Mankote village of Rajouri in which hundreds of devotees took part.
Thousands of devotees also visited Lamberi Ashram and performed prayers.