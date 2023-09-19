Major bottleneck on road removed in Rajouri

The initiative was taken to enhance connectivity and streamline traffic flow on this vital road, which serves as a lifeline for the Pir Panjal region, connecting the border district of Rajouri to the historic Mughal Road, maintained by the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

The Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote Road is not just a transportation corridor but also the shortest route to the scenic Kashmir Valley. This road intersects with the historical Mughal Road at Bafliaz in Poonch district. It serves as a pivotal conduit for hundreds of tourists, passenger vehicles, and trucks traveling to and from the Kashmir Valley, linking Jammu and various parts of the country.