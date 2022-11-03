Major infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, one terrorist killed: army

Srinagar, Nov 3: A major infiltration bid was foiled by the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
“On 03 Nov 2022, at about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side,” read a statement, issued by the army.
“The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on own troops . In the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist body has been recovered along with Two AK -47 Rifles, One Pistol and other war like stores,” it added.
The operation continues and the search of the area is under progress.